Yamato Transport U.S.A. Launches Cross-border Trucking Service Utilizing "Bonded Transfer between Airports" within U.S.-Mexico Supply Chain, Starting on December 12

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamato Transport USA, Inc. (hereinafter "Yamato USA"), a subsidiary of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo's Chuo-ku), has launched a cross-border trucking service utilizing "bonded transfer between airports," which eliminates the need for customs clearance procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border, starting on December 12, 2024. By reducing the turnaround time for customs procedures, this service enables fast and highly punctual cross-border transportation, supporting customers to establish optimal supply chains tailored to diverse needs.

1. Objectives

Mexico has been gaining prominence as a nearshoring*1 destination for the U.S. market due to factors such as U.S.-China trade friction as well as rising prices and labor costs in the United States. This trend has led to increased investment by automotive companies from around the world, including Japanese companies. In 2023, the total trade volume between the U.S. and Mexico reached approximately $800 billion*2, with Mexico ranking as the top country for U.S. imports. On the other hand, challenges such as complex customs clearance procedures at the border and transportation delays caused by congestion due to increasing trade volumes have become significant issues.

Yamato USA has been providing cross-border trucking services between the U.S. and Mexico. Now, to build a faster and more reliable supply chain, Yamato USA is launching a cross-border trucking service utilizing bonded transfers between major airports in the U.S. and Mexico. Customs clearance will be handled at the destination airport, eliminating the need for border customs procedures. This ensures shorter lead times and highly punctual transportation.

Yamato USA will continue to offer solutions tailored to customers' needs, supporting the optimization of their global supply chains by reducing overall logistics costs, improving production efficiency, and more.

*1 The act of relocating or outsourcing business operations to countries or regions geographically closer to a company's headquarters or final consumer markets.

*2 JETRO: The U.S. trade deficit in 2023 amounted to $779.8 billion, marking the second-largest reduction since 2009 (April 26, 2024).

URL: https://www.jetro.go.jp/biz/areareports/2024/1643b446b08ecf10.html

2. Overview of Bonded Transfer between Airports

Enabling a cross-border trucking service with shorter lead times and higher punctuality by handling customs procedures at the destination airport instead of the congested U.S.-Mexico border. This approach streamlines the process and ensures more reliable delivery.

(Example) Timeline and procedures between Texas in the U.S. and Monterrey in Mexico:

(1) Launch date: 12/12/2024 (Weekday)

(2) Service area: Between major airports in the U.S. (Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta) and major airports in Mexico (Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mexico City)

* Cargo originating from Asia can also be transported via LAX (Los Angeles) Airport.

3.Features of cross-border truck transport service

Flexible transportation is available to match the shipment volume and schedule, helping customers reduce inventory and storage space.

- High-frequency operations, 3 to 5 times per week on each route.

- Able to accommodate charter transportation by container or consolidated transportation by pallet.

- Able to provide one-stop arrangements for transportation from the customer's designated pickup location to the airport and/or from the airport to the delivery destination.

