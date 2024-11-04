Yandell Companies Appoints Rick Moradian as Chief Executive Officer

BENICIA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yandell Companies announced today that Rick Moradian has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Moradian is a global supply chain executive, with 30+ years of leadership expertise in domestic and international transportation, warehousing, e-commerce, and fulfillment services.

Most recently, Mr. Moradian was the CEO of Unity Express Logistics, a time and temperature critical last-mile delivery company specializing in the pharmaceutical, medicine, and e-commerce sectors, and Wineshipping, the leading provider of direct-to-consumer fulfillment services to the wine industry. In addition, Mr. Moradian served as the CEO of Fleetgistics, the CEO of ServiceCraft Logistics, and the President of APL Logistics for Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Mr. Moradian has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Oxford University.

"As the CEO of Yandell Companies, I am delighted to lead its distinctive structure and culture," said Mr. Moradian. "We have significant opportunities for growth ahead, given our omnichannel setup and commitment to stewardship. The supply chain landscape is changing, and that presents unique opportunities for Yandell's omnichannel business focus to drive better solutions, extend the benefits to more partners, and deepen our commitment to the environment."

About Yandell Companies

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Benicia, CA, Yandell Companies is a leading omnichannel service organization that provides complete supply chain solutions for the wine, specialty food, and beverage industries. Yandell Companies adheres to a simple purpose: to be the industry's trusted steward and give their partners the best quality service. To learn more, please visit yandellcompanies.com.

