Yanelis Manuel Vasquez's new book "99 INTROSPECCIONES Y REFLEXIONES PARA DESPERTAR MAS" is an enlivening piece that motivates everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle.

Vasquez shares, "We have to be rich, very rich to realize that our problems are not due to lack of money, but due to inability to deal with life itself.

When you get rich, some problems, addictions and diseases follow and then other problems arise, proof of this is that many rich and famous people have committed suicide or have died from drug overdoses, because they have not known how to deal with situations that have led to them to death and cancer does not respect the rich or famous.

So, learn to deal with life, learn to be happy with what you have, to enjoy life without money, because the most beautiful and tender things are priceless, such as the beautiful rising sun, a helping hand, looking at a rainbow and Orion's Belt.

The love of children is not bought with money, a great friend is not bought with money but with decency, respect and fidelity. The healthier the food the cheaper it is. The most effective and powerful medicine is fasting and it is free. The best diuretic is watermelon and it is very cheap."

Published by Page Publishing, Yanelis Manuel Vasquez's fun and engaging work guarantees its readers with valuable wisdom, longevity, and better health that will prevent them from getting serious illnesses in the long run.

The author knows how expensive it is to get sick; she hopes that through the publication of her book, a lot of people will be spared from a huge sum of medical expenses. All it takes is just to change what their mind and body consumes.

Readers who wish to experience this rejuvenating work can purchase "99 INTROSPECCIONES Y REFLEXIONES PARA DESPERTAR MAS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

