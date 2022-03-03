Yanelis Manuel Vásquez's new book "Introspección 7000: '12 leyes y principios universales para conocernos más'" is an insightful read on living in harmony with nature and the universe

Vásquez shares, "The law of Karma (cause and effect). Studying, knowing and understanding this law well, also known as 'action and reaction' allows us not to have anger and rebellion against life because it makes us understand that all the good and bad things that have happened to us have been caused and attracted by ourselves, by our actions, words and thoughts. Knowing the law well allows us to use it in our favor, to grow and elevate ourselves in all directions of life such as health, prosperity, love, wisdom and spirituality; and those who do not know it misuse it and commit acts with counterproductive, harmful consequences, since 'consequences follow the act, just as the shadow follows the body.' The fact that you do not know the law does not free you from the consequences of acting badly. Study and practice the law of karma and other universal laws to live in harmony with yourself and the universe; and in addition to introspection, meditation, choose noble, compassionate and kind acts."

Published by Page Publishing, Yanelis Manuel Vásquez's meaningful volume is essential for those who want to develop all their senses and establish a strong connection with nature and the universe.

This lovely work intends to help everyone know and love themselves better.

