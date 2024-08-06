Yank Technologies Awarded 2 Prestigious NASA Contracts for Wireless Power Applications

Yank Technologies collaborates with NASA for wireless charging applications on the Moon and Mars.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yank Technologies, the developer of disruptive long range, high power wireless charging solutions, has been awarded two additional prestigious National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Contracts to develop wireless charging solutions for lunar applications. The NASA SBIR contracts allow small business innovators to be a part of the growing aerospace ecosystem.

True Wireless Power for Space

Yank Technologies develops customizable wireless power solutions for industrial, automotive, consumer, and space applications. With over a dozen patents granted and sixty pending, Yank Technologies eliminates cumbersome cables and connections to strengthen durability, increases operational efficiency, and enables new product features. Their industrial solutions enhance robotic autonomy in factories by charging AMRs enroute to reduce downtime and by wirelessly powering and communicating quality control test functions in real-time. They also develop functionally expandable wireless power solutions to enable new product features in next-generation vehicle interiors. These solutions decrease assembly and warranty costs by eliminating complex wire harness connections enabling new features like seamless door removal and complete cockpit reconfiguration. Furthermore, Yank Technologies is reimagining the consumer experiences by charging multiple electronics over the air, in cupholders, and on table-tops.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the US House of Representatives allocated $7.8 billion to NASA's Artemis I Program to return humans to the Moon. With the increasing demand in Moon exploration, Yank Technologies has the opportunity to expand their wireless power ecosystem for space applications.

Yank Technologies will develop two new systems for the lunar surface: Novel Wireless Power Receiver Converters for lunar rovers and Resonant Inductive Connectors for high voltage power transmission lines on the Moon and Mars.

The Wireless Power Receiver Converters will improve rover system efficiency and reduce rover mass by consolidating multiple converters into a single-stage, wide input voltage converter. Furthermore, these converters improve charging reliability by supporting wide degrees of misalignment and variable charging distances.

Resonant Inductive Connectors establish reliable interfaces with high voltage transmission lines even with the accumulation of regolith or dust and dirt on the Moon and Mars. With the extreme conditions of the lunar surface and Mars, traditional connectors are subject to unreliable mating and physical wear and tear over time. Resonant Inductive Connectors are designed to withstand the roughest environmental conditions.

"With these new NASA contracts, we will further enhance our wireless charging systems for space applications. Wireless power enables the establishment of long-lasting habitats on the Moon and Mars and are critical for greater human exploration for future missions," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

To learn more about Yank Technologies or inquire about their wireless power solutions, please visit yanktechnologies.com .

About Yank Technologies

Yank Technologies, Inc. is a wireless power innovator based in New York committed to developing long-range, high power wireless charging technology that is safe, simple and requires no human contact. Yank Tech has patented antenna and amplifier developments in resonant inductive technology, and provides scalable solutions for variable ranges of power and distances. For more information visit: https://www.yanktechnologies.com/press-resources .

Media Contact:

Josh Yank

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Yank Technologies