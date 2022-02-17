Yank Technologies Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yank Technologies , developer of long-range, high power wireless charging ecosystems, has been awarded a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to develop novel wireless power systems for industrial applications.

Yank Technologies: NSF Grant Recipient for Automated Guided Vehicles Wireless Power Systems

With this grant, Yank Technologies is developing new wireless charging systems for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and similar robotic systems to further increase uptime, improve productivity, and reduce overhead costs at factories and fulfillment centers. These systems currently experience downtime when they need to be recharged outside of the assembly, production, or delivery routes.

Use of robotics in manufacturing is on the rise. In a recent study by Mordor Intelligence , the market is expected to reach a valuation of $53 billion by 2026, with a compounded annual growth rate of 14%. Additionally, the global smart factory market is expected to reach $389 billion by 2024 despite the pandemic.

The proposed technology delivers power through a distributed wireless charging network that can charge robotic systems dynamically or while in use, and is estimated to increase the uptime of AGVs and other robotic systems to nearly one hundred percent.

"With this grant, we are able to expand our wireless charging ecosystem into the industrial sector. By charging these robotic systems dynamically, we can significantly improve productivity and reduce overhead for fulfillment centers and factories around the world," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

Yank Technologies' wireless charging solutions represent an important component in a larger initiative to shift the future of industrial systems and transportation toward more clean, equitable, and affordable technologies.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, President and Chairman of AirFuel Alliance, shared, "Yank Technologies is delivering great benefit by deploying new wireless power systems leveraging AirFuel Resonant™ technology that allow industrial automation robots to continuously run 24 hours a day without human intervention. We look forward to continuing to partner with government and industry players to advance the next generation of wireless power."

To learn more about Yank Technologies or inquire about their systems for automotive and industrial charging and automation, please visit yanktechnologies.com .

About Yank Technologies

Yank Technologies, Inc. is a wireless power innovator based in Brooklyn, New York committed to developing long-range, high power wireless charging technology that is safe, simple and requires no human contact. Yank Tech has patented antenna and amplifier developments in resonant inductive technology, and provides scalable solutions for variable ranges of power and distances. Automotive and industrial applications include wirelessly charging passenger devices and powering vehicle electronics and robotics systems. For more information visit www.yanktechnologies.com .

About the National Science Foundation's Small Business Programs

America's Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $2 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America's Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.5 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering.

Media Contact:

Edward Saenz de Viteri

[email protected]

(743) 945-4951

SOURCE Yank Technologies