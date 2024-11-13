Yank Technologies Awarded Prestigious DOD Contract with the US Army

Yank Technologies collaborates with the US Army for wireless charging applications for soldier wearable batteries in combat vehicles.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yank Technologies, the developer of disruptive long range, high power wireless charging solutions, has been awarded a prestigious Department of Defense Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Contract to develop wireless charging solutions for soldier wearable batteries in military vehicles for the US Army. The DOD SBIR contracts allow small business innovators to be a part of the growing defense ecosystem.

Infantry Squad Vehicle with integrated wireless charging

Yank Technologies develops customizable wireless power solutions for industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace, and defense applications. With over a dozen patents granted and fifty pending, Yank Technologies eliminates cumbersome cables and connections to strengthen durability, increase operational efficiency, and enable new product features. Their industrial solutions enhance robotic autonomy in factories by charging AMRs enroute to reduce downtime and by wirelessly powering and communicating quality control test functions in real-time. They also develop functionally expandable wireless power solutions to enable new product features in next-generation vehicle interiors to eliminate complex wire harness connections, enabling new features like seamless door removal and complete cockpit reconfiguration while reducing assembly and warranty costs.

Yank Technologies is developing a novel wireless charging system for the US Army to recharge conformable wearable batteries (CWBs) within military vehicles while in use by warfighters. Currently, wired charging solutions are prone to significant operational and reliability challenges due to wear and tear of connection terminals. Furthermore, these chargers require warfighters to frequently swap CWBs, which can be cumbersome for warfighters to manage and leads the US Army to purchase excess CWBs for inventory. With Yank Technologies' novel wireless charging system, batteries will be seamlessly charged while soldiers are seated within the vehicle, eliminating the need for battery swapping to minimize battery weight, improve battery reliability, and enhance warfighter capabilities.

Current wireless charging solutions require precise, fixed alignment and are unable to power warfighter batteries while in movement and for unpredictable positions. Yank Technologies' novel wireless charging system can wirelessly power CWBs while in motion and as the posture of warfighters changes within military vehicles in real-time.

"With this new US Army contract, we will further advance our wireless charging systems for defense applications. Wireless power will further enhance warfighter capabilities while significantly reducing expenses for the US Army," said Josh Yank, CEO of Yank Technologies.

About Yank Technologies

Yank Technologies, Inc. is a wireless power innovator based in New York committed to developing long-range, high power wireless charging technology that is safe, simple and requires no human contact. Yank Tech has patented antenna and amplifier developments in resonant inductive technology and provides scalable solutions for variable ranges of power and distances. For more information visit: https://www.yanktechnologies.com/press-resources .

About Army SBIR Program

The US Army awards funding to small business teams to develop new technologies to develop game-changing solutions for warfighters. The new awards from the Army's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program align small business with solutions to support critical U.S. Army needs.

