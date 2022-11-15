Yankee Candle® Brings the Holiday Magic to Pop-Up Shops Across the Country

Guests will have the opportunity to experience the wonder of the new Yankee Candle Snow Globe Wonderland Collection, to make your favorite holiday moments even more special with 5 magical fragrances including:

Snow Globe Wonderland : Enter a world filled with never ending flurries, with scents of soothing eucalyptus, icy mint and snow moss.

: Snowflake Kisses : Catching snowflakes filled with the scents of violet, orris and rose, sweetened by peach nectar and raspberry.

: Spun Sugar Flurries : Bring home the scent of a bakery cake filled with sweet fruits and dusted with light, powdery sugar for the perfect centerpiece on a holiday table.

: Winter Night Stars : Fresh snow mingles with notes of rose, amber and musk.

: Peppermint Pinwheels: Serve up the scent of a perfect holiday treat, peppermint bark and dark chocolate with whipped vanilla cream.

"We know for many of our consumers, lighting that first festive candle signals the start of the holiday season," said Lisa McCarthy, President, Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "We're excited to bring a unique hands-on shopping experience to new markets, allowing consumers to experience and try new fragrances in-person."

In addition to the new Snow Globe Wonderland Collection, guests can shop everyday fragrances as well as fan favorite holiday fragrances to fill your home with holiday bliss, including Balsam & Cedar, Sparkling Cinnamon and Christmas Cookie™.

All locations will also feature WoodWick® fragrances, and the Glendale Galleria location will showcase newly launched Friday Collective™ brand candles. Focused on experience-driven fragrances and a vibrant aesthetic, Friday Collective is inspired by weekends that are full of freedom, optimism, and excitement. Bask in the joys of that 'Friday Feeling' everyday with fragrances including Cozy Time, Sleigh the Day and Midnight Cheers.

Whether you're shopping for yourself or that special someone, Yankee Candle is pleased to offer exclusive promotions to pop-up shop guests, including deals on fan favorite vessels on Candle Day on December 2, as well as personalized candle options at select locations perfect for gifting, for an additional $5 on all large vessels.

To find a pop-up shop or retail location near you, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com

For more information about the Friday Collective brand, please visit FridayCollective.com

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Friday Collective

Bringing weekend feels to every day, Friday Collective™ offers fragrances for the pick-me-up you need to crush the routine, get an energy boost, set a vibe or simply reset your mood. Featuring colorful and bold vessels, a premium soy wax blend, natural fiber wicks, and essential oils, Friday Collective™ is for consumers that are looking for uplifting and experience-driven products, inspired by weekends that are full of freedom, optimism and excitement. For more information about Friday Collective, please visit FridayCollective.com and follow along on Instagram & TikTok @FridayCollectiveVibes.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

