Yankee Candle® Reveals the 2021 Scent of the Year™

"Working closely with fragrance and trend experts, we found that people around the globe are craving travel and exploration now, more than ever before," said Anna Whitton, VP of Marketing for Yankee Candle Company. "Knowing that travel may still be out of reach for many this year, the 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery, was designed to help people fulfill the universal desire to discover new cultures, make new memories, and embrace new connections from the comforts of their own homes."

Discovery brings home scents from around the globe, transporting people to new cultures, whether it be through food, fashion, or décor. Making its debut in Yankee Candle's new Signature Collection Large Tumbler, the candle is wrapped in a boldly colored, Moroccan-inspired pattern that provides a luminary effect when lit.

The Yankee Candle 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery, blends a complex and delicious number of fruits and spices including:

Red Ginger: Adding freshness, zest, and a punch of color, the exotic spice evokes inspiration for our next culinary dish.

Starfruit: Bringing us further into the depths of the Caribbean islands and tropical jungles, this sweet fruit is the heart and body of Discovery, awakening all our senses and inspirations for the future.

Mango: A juicy, rich blend of sweet and fruity notes reignite our hopes and passions, reminding us that adventure is just around the corner.

Passion Fruit: Hints of tart and sweet combine to create an exotic, fruity scent, inspiring us to plan our next vacation.

Vanilla Spice: Uplifting us for the upcoming spring season, this warm, sweet spice brings comfort and serenity to our home.

The Yankee Candle 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery, will be available during a Yankee Candle Rewards early access event online at YankeeCandle.com starting on Tuesday, March 16th. Early access will be eligible to all current Yankee Candle Rewards members and those who sign up during the event. The 2021 Scent of the Year, Discovery will be widely available for purchase on International Fragrance Day, March 21st at Yankee Candle retail stores, YankeeCandle.com, and on select retailer.com sites, including Walmart.com, Kohls.com, and BedBathBeyond.com.

To learn more about the 2021 Scent of the Year and Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com and follow along on Instagram (@YankeeCandle), Facebook (facebook.com/YankeeCandle), or Pinterest (@TheYankeeCandle).

About The Yankee Candle Company, Inc.

Yankee Candle® is an American brand with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands, Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle® retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid®, Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Mapa®, Spontex® and Yankee Candle®. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

