Yanolja Announces New Leadership Structure to Drive "Second Leap Forward"

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yanolja, a global travel technology company, today announced a refreshed leadership structure designed to strengthen its long-term strategic vision and position the organization for its next phase of accelerated growth.

As part of this initiative, Yanolja has realigned its executive framework around three core business divisions: Consumer Platform (B2C), Enterprise Solutions (B2B), and Corporation (Holdings).

The new leadership appointments include:

Cheolwoong Lee , President , Consumer Platform (NOL Universe)

, , Consumer Platform (NOL Universe) Junyoung Lee , President , Enterprise Solutions (Yanolja Cloud)

, , Enterprise Solutions (Yanolja Cloud) Chanseok Choi, President , Corporation (Holdings)

This organizational update reflects Yanolja's strategic focus on customer-centered and technology-driven transformation at a critical moment, as the industry moves beyond the mobile era and enters the era of AI Transformation (AX).

"This reorganization of our leadership structure is a critical step as Yanolja advances toward becoming a leading global travel tech company," said Sujin Lee, Founder & Group CEO of Yanolja. "We will accelerate innovation across the key domains of customer, technology, and organization, leading the transformation of the travel and leisure industry in the AI era.

"Every member of Yanolja has contributed to our growth as one team," Lee continued. "This structural shift is a strategic step to reinforce customer-centric management and global competitiveness, and we will continue to strengthen accountable leadership across all business divisions."

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Yanolja is accelerating its global expansion following the introduction of its refreshed brand identity. To support its "second leap forward," the company is now establishing a more structured operational framework and enhancing innovation and execution speed across all businesses.

With its renewed leadership structure, Yanolja aims to elevate customer experience, drive more advanced technological innovation, and reinforce an employee-centered organizational culture. The company also plans to enhance organizational agility to respond effectively to rapidly evolving global market conditions. Strengthened specialized leadership and accountable management across divisions will play a central role in ensuring long-term global competitiveness in a rapidly changing environment.

