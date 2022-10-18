Yapan Bio Adds New Process Development Facility; Expands Capacity and Capabilities in Large Molecule Therapeutics

- Yapan can now support end-to-end development and manufacturing of RNA, DNA and gene therapy products starting from plasmids



- Expansion inaugurated by Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao and Piramal Pharma Executives



- New facility is part of an $8M USD expansion plan; represents first major expansion since the initial investment from Piramal in December 2021

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) today announced that Yapan Bio has expanded its capabilities with a new process development facility at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, India.

PPL holds a strategic minority stake in Yapan and markets its services through Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an industry-leading, patient-centric Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving the global pharmaceutical and biotech market.

With this expansion, Yapan has enhanced its ability to support end-to-end development and manufacturing of RNA, DNA and gene therapy products starting from plasmids. The expansion includes three upstream suites (including Bio-Safety Level-2 containment), a downstream process development lab, an analytical development lab, and supporting infrastructure. The new labs will allow Yapan to optimize the utilization of the GMP facility to support manufacturing of clinical trial material for the clients.

The new facility was inaugurated by Mr. K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology of Telangana; Ms. Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Ltd; Mr. Harinder S. Sikka, Group Director, Strategic Business, Piramal Enterprises Limited; and Atin Tomar & Nirav Desai, Founders of Yapan Bio. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary (IT, E&C), Government of Telangana, Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (LS), Government of Telangana, and Mr. Pachipala Dora Swamy, Touchstone Property Developers Private Limited, were also present during the event.

Hon'ble Minister Mr. K.T. Rama Rao stated, "It is heartening to see that Yapan Bio and Piramal Pharma have been continuously expanding from Genome Valley. This is testament to the strength of the biotechnology industry of Telangana. The state of Telangana has been working with the industry to see how to best match our policies and incentives to their constantly evolving needs. We will continue to be a partner for growth and ensure that companies like Yapan Bio continue to grow from the cluster."

Ms. Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Ltd commented, "This new facility, which is part of our 8 million USD expansion plan for Yapan Bio, represents the first major step in the Piramal/Yapan partnership since our initial investment back in December 2021. It's evidence of our commitment to Yapan and the large molecule CDMO business, as well as our commitment to patients. With this investment, the Yapan team can conduct a larger number of projects than before, resulting in the development and delivery of more novel products for clinical evaluation and ultimately, better, and faster treatments for patients."

About Piramal Pharma Limited:

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through end-to-end manufacturing capabilities across 15 global facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a Complex Hospital Generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter products. In addition, it has a joint venture with Allergan, a leader in ophthalmology in the Indian formulations market. In October 2020, PPL received 20% strategic growth investment from the Carlyle Group.

For more information visit: https://www.piramal.com/pharma/

About Piramal Pharma Solutions:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end development and manufacturing solutions across the drug life cycle. We serve our customers through a globally integrated network of facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia. This enables us to offer a comprehensive range of services including drug discovery solutions, process & pharmaceutical development services, clinical trial supplies, commercial supply of APIs, and finished dosage forms. We also offer specialized services such as the development and manufacture of highly potent APIs, antibody-drug conjugations, sterile fill/finish, peptide products & services, and potent solid oral drug product. PPS also offers development and manufacturing services for biologics including vaccines, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies, made possible through Piramal Pharma Limited's investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited. Our track record as a trusted service provider with experience across varied technologies makes us a partner of choice for innovator and generic companies worldwide.

For more information please visit: www.piramalpharmasolutions.com

About Yapan Bio Pvt Ltd

Based in Genome Valley in Hyderabad, India, Yapan Bio has a proven track record of success as a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for large molecules. Yapan provides process development, scale-up, and cGMP compliant manufacturing of vaccines and biologics/bio-therapeutics, including high containment product classes (up to BSL-2+), recombinant vaccines, RNA/DNA vaccines, gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other complex biologics. Yapan's founders, Atin Tomar and Nirav Desai, have >40 years of combined experience in the global biotechnology industry, specializing in the fields of development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines and biologics/bio-therapeutics. In 2021, Piramal Pharma Solutions made an equity investment in Yapan Bio, enabling Yapan to take the business through its next phase of growth.

For more information visit: https://www.yapanbio.com

