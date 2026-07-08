Yarbo Is Bringing More Than Lawn Care to Pennsylvania Communities This Summer

A two-week roadshow, a nonprofit partnership, a World Cup host city—and a belief that technology earns trust by showing up.

PHILADELPHIA, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The first thing you notice when Yarbo's roadshow vehicle pulls into a Pennsylvania neighborhood isn't the technology. It's what happens around it.

Every neighborhood has its own rhythm. It lives in conversations across the fence, children playing outside, neighbors lending a helping hand, and weekends spent with family in the backyard. A well-kept lawn is often part of that rhythm—not because of the grass itself, but because it creates a place where life happens.

This summer, Yarbo spent two weeks becoming part of that rhythm.

From June 28 through July 12, Yarbo traveled across Pennsylvania with Yarbo Road Show 2026, a community initiative built around one simple idea: Less Mowing. More Connecting.

The journey stretched from York and Gettysburg to Southampton and East York, where Yarbo partnered with I Want to Mow Your Lawn, a nonprofit organization that connected the company with homeowners whose injuries, illnesses, or limited mobility had made routine yard maintenance increasingly difficult. Between service visits, the roadshow also stopped at community gatherings inspired by the excitement of the FIFA World Cup, inviting neighbors to meet, play, and spend time together.

Meeting Communities Where They Live

For Yarbo, this wasn't a product tour. It was an opportunity to participate in everyday community life—to work alongside organizations already making a difference, meet homeowners where they live, and explore a simple belief: when technology takes care of routine outdoor work, people gain more time for the moments that matter most.

Pennsylvania was a natural place to begin. The state is home to countless detached homes, deeply rooted lawn care traditions, and neighborhoods where outdoor spaces remain an important extension of everyday life. Philadelphia—one of the Host Cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026™—also offered a unique opportunity to meet residents and visitors through a shared celebration that reaches far beyond the game itself.

"We didn't come to Pennsylvania simply to showcase a robot lawn mower," said Cathy, Director of Communications at Yarbo. "We came to meet people, listen to their stories, work alongside organizations already making a difference, and become part of the communities we hope to serve. Technology should support everyday life—not replace the people who make communities strong."

For Yarbo, meaningful innovation begins not with machines, but with people.

A Partnership Built on Dignity, Not Charity

At the heart of the initiative is a partnership with I Want to Mow Your Lawn, a nonprofit organization founded in 2020 by Brian Schwartz, dedicated to helping homeowners who are no longer physically able to maintain their yards because of age, disability, military service, illness, or other life circumstances.

Over the past several years, the organization has built a nationwide network of volunteers who provide free lawn care to homeowners in need. Beyond maintaining yards, its mission is to help preserve dignity, independence, and pride for people who simply need an extra helping hand.

For Yarbo, partnering with an organization already embedded in local communities was a deliberate choice. Rather than creating its own charitable program, the company chose to support a mission that had already earned the trust of homeowners.

Brian's organization brought the relationships and the trust, connecting Yarbo with families who needed support. Yarbo brought its team and technology—caring for each property, installing and setting up the donated equipment, and helping homeowners prepare for easier lawn maintenance in the future.

Together, the partnership reached four Pennsylvania households. Their circumstances were different—a surgery, long-term health conditions, military injuries, and limited mobility—but they shared one thing in common: each wanted to continue caring for the place they called home, yet routine yard maintenance had gradually become more difficult than they could manage alone.

Four Homes. Four Stories. One Community.

Paula: Returning to What She Loves

Paula has always loved spending time outdoors—caring for her chickens, enjoying visits from the deer that pass through her property, and taking pride in the yard she calls home. After undergoing hip surgery, however, maintaining the lawn became more physically demanding.

As Yarbo began working independently across the yard, Paula watched with a smile and simply said, "That's so neat!" Seeing the lawn cared for without the physical effort she once needed to put in gave Paula a renewed sense of possibility—She can return to the moments she loves most and enjoy the outdoor space she has always cherished.

Watch Paula's story

Edward: One Less Burden

In Southampton, Pennsylvania, Edward lives alone. A former race car driver, Edward experienced multiple serious racing accidents over the years. Today, he also manages significant heart disease, making physically demanding outdoor work both difficult and potentially dangerous.

Although his circumstances have changed, his determination has not.

For Edward, the biggest difference was not just a well-maintained yard—it was no longer having to spend hot summer days operating a traditional riding mower. With Yarbo, routine lawn care can now be managed from a mobile app, helping reduce the physical demands of yard maintenance while allowing him to focus more of his time and energy on his health and daily life.

Watch Edward's story

Glen: Serving Those Who Served

Gettysburg resident Glen Silva spent 24 years serving as a U.S. Marine Corps infantryman. Combat injuries, including the loss of a leg, continue to affect his mobility, making routine yard maintenance increasingly difficult.

Although Glen has always enjoyed caring for his yard, keeping up with its fast-growing grass had become another physical demand alongside ongoing hospital treatments.

When Yarbo arrived at Glen's home, the visit became about more than lawn care. It became an opportunity to support a member of the local community through practical action and recognize the experiences that shaped his life. Watching Yarbo take over the routine work, Glen saw more time open up for the other responsibilities and priorities in his life. "I can do a million other things on top of still going down and doing my hospital treatments and all the stuff I got to do for my upkeep," Glen said.

Dorothy: Caring for a Caregiver

Dorothy spent her career caring for others as a nurse. Following a workplace accident, limited mobility has made routine yard maintenance increasingly difficult, even as she remains committed to caring for her own home.

Like many homeowners facing similar circumstances, Dorothy never lost her desire to care for her home—she simply needed a little support to make that possible again.

Her story reflects an often-overlooked reality: sometimes the people who spend their lives caring for others eventually need someone to care for them. By helping maintain Dorothy's yard, installing and setting up the donated equipment, and introducing her to a simpler way to manage future lawn care, Yarbo hopes to make it easier for her to continue enjoying the place she calls home.

Each homeowner's story will be featured in a short documentary on Yarbo's YouTube channel, offering a closer look at the people, places, and partnerships behind the road show.

More Than Lawn Care

For Brian Schwartz, founder of I Want to Mow Your Lawn, every property represents something larger than grass waiting to be cut.

"It's bigger than lawn care," said Brian, "Lawn care is simply a byproduct of our mission—to spread kindness. This reaches across not just the street, but across states and borders."

"Without partnerships with equipment companies like Yarbo, none of this is possible," he added. "We play just a small part — helping connect the dots. We are grateful to have partners like you. The stars were aligned with the equipment, the size, and everything."

The partnership between I Want to Mow Your Lawn and Yarbo demonstrated how local organizations and technology companies can work together—combining innovation with human compassion to support homeowners in practical, meaningful ways.

Most importantly, it reinforced a belief shared by both organizations: stronger communities are built when people show up for one another.

Bringing Neighbors Together Beyond the Lawn

While supporting homeowners formed the heart of the roadshow, the initiative extended beyond residential neighborhoods.

Over the Independence Day weekend, Yarbo brought its road show to Peddler's Village, where a series of FIFA World Cup-inspired pop-up events invited local residents, visiting families, and soccer fans to gather, play, and connect. Rather than creating a traditional product showcase, Yarbo transformed its mobile roadshow into an informal community gathering space.

Visitors were welcomed by a branded road show vehicle, interactive lawn displays, outdoor games inspired by the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, robot lawn mower demonstrations, and exclusive Yarbo giveaways. Families stopped to play together, children challenged parents to games, neighbors struck up conversations, and curious passersby discovered the company through shared experiences rather than sales presentations.

Watch highlights from the Peddler's Village pop-up

The goal was simple: create opportunities for people to spend time together. For Yarbo, those conversations were every bit as meaningful as demonstrating its technology.

"When we think about innovation, we often focus on what technology can do," said Cathy. "But the more important question is what technology makes possible. If routine outdoor maintenance becomes easier, people gain something far more valuable than a well-maintained lawn—they gain time. Time to be with family, to know their neighbors, to enjoy their communities, and to focus on the moments that make life meaningful."

Building Relationships, One Community at a Time

Over two weeks, the road show brought together nonprofit partners, homeowners, volunteers, soccer fans, families, and neighbors through experiences rooted in service, conversation, and shared moments.

Each restored lawn tells one story. Every conversation at a community event tells another.

Together, they reflect a simple belief: technology should quietly support everyday life while people remain at the center of every community.

For many of the homeowners who participated, receiving support meant far more than completing another household task. It meant reclaiming a place where grandchildren can play, neighbors can stop by for a conversation, and family members can gather on a summer evening.

Those moments cannot be manufactured by technology alone. They are created by people. Technology simply helps make more of them possible.

That belief guided every mile of the journey.

Less Mowing. More Connecting.

Because the true value of innovation is never measured by the work it performs. It is measured by the moments it gives back.

About the Yarbo Road Show 2026

Running from June 28 through July 12, 2026, Yarbo Road Show 2026 traveled across Pennsylvania with a simple mission: Less Mowing. More Connecting. Through a partnership with I Want to Mow Your Lawn and a series of FIFA World Cup-inspired community pop-up events, the road show combined neighborhood service, local engagement, and outdoor innovation to explore how technology can help create more time for the people and moments that matter most.

SOURCE Yarbo