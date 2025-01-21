Yardi & Snappt Partner to Give Small Businesses Enhanced Anti-Fraud Solutions

Snappt's document authentication technology is now available to Yardi Breeze users, building on the long-standing success of pairing Snappt with Yardi's ScreeningWorks Pro resident screening tools.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, a leading provider of real estate software, announced a new partnership with Snappt, the industry leader in applicant fraud detection technology for residential property managers.

ScreeningWorks Pro

This collaboration introduces ScreeningWorks Pro® Document Authentication, powered by Snappt. Yardi Breeze®, a solution for independent rental owners and small- to mid-sized property management businesses, integrates Snappt's state-of-the-art document authentication technology directly within ScreeningWorks Pro, reducing the time Breeze clients spend on manual verification. This integration ensures that property managers can quickly and easily identify fraudulent documents, lowering the risk of financial loss, improving operational efficiency and helping maintain compliance.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Yardi to bring Snappt's industry-leading fraud detection technology to an even wider audience of property managers," said Kyle Nelson, vice president of corporate strategy at Snappt. "With fraud and malicious activity on the rise, property managers need the best technology available to verify resident applications and protect their assets. With this new product, property managers can streamline their workflows and safeguard their properties with confidence."

This partnership arrives at a critical time, as fraud and identity theft are becoming increasingly prevalent in the rental market. By combining Yardi Breeze's user-friendly property management platform with Snappt's fraud detection technology, the two companies are offering property managers a comprehensive solution to combat fraud and streamline operational workflows.

"We're excited to offer this powerful fraud detection solution to our Yardi Breeze users," said Chris Ulep, vice president at Yardi Breeze. "Snappt's advanced technology enhances the fraud tools available to our users, helping reduce risk, improve resident screening, and create a more seamless experience for property managers and applicants."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

About Snappt

Snappt is an AI-powered applicant fraud detection and income verification solution for multifamily property managers. Since its inception in 2019, Snappt's technology has been adept at identifying even the slightest document alterations, saving leasing teams time while reducing bad debt and evictions. As the market leader for fraud detection, Snappt has analyzed over 10 million documents with an impressive accuracy rate of 99.8%. They are the only fraud detection company that conducts proactive fraud research, and they were recently ranked #1 in AI on the Inc 5000 list. www.snappt.com



