Yardi Announces Acquisition of CloudVO

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, the global leader in real estate software, today announced the acquisition of CloudVO, the San Francisco-based online reseller of virtual offices, meeting rooms and other workplace services.

Yardi's listing service network includes sites such as CommercialCafé, CommercialSearch and PropertyShark, who have established prominent positions in the commercial real estate space. CoworkingCafé is dedicated to promoting coworking services, but all listing sites share the same database. Listing with one is listing with all, giving operators more exposure to anyone looking for coworking services than any other option. The Yardi listing network generates over 20,000 leads per month to participating commercial property owners and coworking operators.

"We have closely followed CloudVO's progress for many years now, and it seemed that the time was right to incorporate their assets and intimate knowledge of coworking operators into Yardi. We are looking forward to continuing this journey with Laurent and his team," said Rob Teel, Yardi president of commercial.

Laurent Dhollande, CEO of CloudVO, commented: "We are thrilled that CloudVO is now part of Yardi. Our partners will benefit from the Yardi listing service with infinitely more reach and strength than CloudVO could provide on its own, with seven online listing sites that combine over 3 million visitors monthly. Our customers will be exposed to a larger inventory and better choices for their online bookings and purchases of workplace services, including meeting rooms, private offices and virtual offices."

As of June 1, CloudVO ceased to take new orders and clients are being redirected to CoworkingCafe. Phone answering services will continue to be provided by CloudAnswering, without interruption, and are not part of the assets sold to Yardi. CloudAnswering will stay as a member of the Pacific Workplaces family of companies.

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Pacific Workplaces are great flexible offices and coworking places, with a wide range of part-time and full-time furnished office spaces including virtual offices, private offices, dedicated desks, flex desks, meeting rooms and mini-suites, in a shared infrastructure environment, with curated communities that maximize networking opportunities and serendipity. All current 18 locations are operated by PBC Management LLC under the Pacific Workplaces and NextSpace brands.

