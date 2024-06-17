Yardi Announces RentCafe and LCP Media Integration

New API allows multifamily clients to instantly syndicate media across property listings

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announced today an integration between RentCafe®, its widely used property marketing platform, and LCP Media, a company that specializes in creating virtual tours, videos, photography and other media for the rental housing industry. This integration, facilitated by a new API, allows RentCafe clients to instantly syndicate LCP Media virtual tours across their websites and apartment listings, saving marketing and leasing professionals time and frustration.

LCP Media's TourBuilder virtual tours are syndicated at the community, floor plan and unit level. Previously, property managers faced the time-consuming task of manually uploading content for each property listing, which could number in the thousands. This innovative solution automates the entire process, ensuring properties showcase the most up-to-date marketing materials to potential renters.

"The deep integration between our TourBuilder media platform and RentCafe is exciting," said Tom Chomiak, chief technology officer for LCP Media. "Creating this automated content feeds saves property management clients valuable time publishing digital marketing assets to RentCafe websites and ILS listings. Best of all, prospects can now have a walkthrough experience of the property, floor plan and specific units they're interested in, leading to more informed decisions."

Recent leasing data proves that renters want to see this type of media. A case study by LCP Media found that unit-level tours increased applications by 80% and net leases by 72%.

"Yardi is committed to developing solutions that empower clients to achieve their marketing goals," shared Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi. "This integration with LCP Media — a leader in multifamily media creation — offers a frictionless experience for property managers while creating a rich and immersive experience for renters searching for their next home."

Ready to make virtual tours work for your properties? Contact LCP Media. Want to learn more about RentCafe for websites and ILS? Get in touch.

About LCP Media

LCP Media (Lights Camera Pixel, formerly LCP360) is a national visual media and technology company based in Chicago. It provides a full menu of services, including TourBuilder virtual tours, professional and drone photography, 3D renderings, video animations, virtual staging, site maps and floor plans. LCP Media is an innovative leader in creating unforgettable virtual real estate experiences by combining unique technology solutions with unparalleled customer service.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com

