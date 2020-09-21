Yardi Aspire Adds New Real Estate Energy Management Training Created by IREM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Aspire users can access learning content focused on energy with a new set of courses created by the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM).

The new, innovative content from IREM bolsters property management strategies for energy management and other sustainability initiatives. The five courses offer more than six and a half hours of total learning time.

Aspire users who take advantage of the immersive courses will learn how to track and measure energy consumption benchmark data, how energy conservation can enhance property values, how to identify retrofit opportunities and how to calculate the value of retrofit efforts.

"As recipients of Yardi's Energy Efficiency Grant for the past six years, we remain committed to advancing sustainability in real estate. Together with Yardi, we are able to lead in sustainable real estate by leveraging our experience, research and analysis of property management, and these courses are part of that effort. We're proud of the content we've created and excited to share them with the real estate community," says Todd Feist, senior content developer at IREM.

Yardi helped to support the development of IREM's training programs with funding through its ongoing Energy Efficiency Grant program, which aims to help reduce energy use in commercial, residential and mixed-use properties through education and technology.

"These courses offer new content that will be valuable for our clients and the real estate industry. They'll also further Yardi's corporate effort to reduce our industry's impact on the environment. We expect users will be able to use these insights to measure and achieve the benefits of retrofitting residential, office and commercial properties for energy efficiency," said Akshai Rao, Yardi vice president overseeing energy and procurement.

Aspire is Yardi's comprehensive learning management solution that offers users online coursework, live events and webinars, document resource libraries, and management tools to oversee staff development training and track human resources data.

Yardi Aspire clients subscribing at the Premier and Plus levels can log on today to assign the new classes to their team of users. If you are a Yardi client but not yet a Yardi Aspire user, you can learn more about the learning management platform at Yardi.com/Aspire or by reaching out to your sales representative to schedule a demonstration.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com .

