Yardi Aspire LMS Introduces Self-Service Course Catalog to Enhance Client Experience

New feature allows Aspire administrators to review and select Yardi-authored training courses directly to their university

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® Aspire is thrilled to introduce its self-service course catalog, a new feature that allows Aspire Plus and Aspire Premium clients to manage Yardi-authored training courses directly within their company university.

Now clients can review, search and manage, instantly copying courses from within their university. Allowing clients on-demand access to the catalog of courses streamlines the process of acquiring the content they need.

"The self-service catalog empowers our clients by removing the need to take time to create cases for content requests," said Patty Evans, industry principal for Yardi Aspire. "They now have direct access to manage and add the training they need, when they need it, without added steps."

Key benefits of the new self-service course catalog:

Enhanced catalog visibility: Clients can browse the full Aspire course catalog, accessing detailed descriptions, learning objectives and course durations

Clients can browse the full Aspire course catalog, accessing detailed descriptions, learning objectives and course durations Immediate access to new courses: New and recently updated courses are instantly available, helping clients keep training programs current

New and recently updated courses are instantly available, helping clients keep training programs current Advanced search filters: With options to search by roles, skills, keywords, tags and duration, clients can easily identify training content that addresses specific business needs or skill gaps

With options to search by roles, skills, keywords, tags and duration, clients can easily identify training content that addresses specific business needs or skill gaps Effortless Yardi software training integration: Aspire makes it simple to incorporate Yardi software training with new implementations

Aspire makes it simple to incorporate Yardi software training with new implementations Full control over course status: Clients can customize course privacy settings during the copy process, ensuring the content is visible to the appropriate roles within their team

"We are always focused on evolving our platform to make life easier for our clients. This new feature puts them in control, making it faster and simpler to customize their training offerings," Evans said.

With this self-service functionality, Aspire enables clients to gain instant access to vital training resources as they become available and as client needs arise. Contact us today to schedule a demo and explore the self-service catalog.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

