Yardi Clients Honored for Outstanding Tech Innovation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.,, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Yardi® clients earned Digie Awards, one of the highest honors in the commercial real estate industry, at the recent Realcomm | IBCon 2021 event. Short for Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation, Digies recognize outstanding companies, real estate projects, technologies and the next generation of smart, connected, high-performance, intelligent building systems. Digies are also awarded to individuals who have positively impacted the industry through the application of technology, automation and innovation.

This year, Realcomm focused on honoring those who are "leading the charge on COVID-19 strategic and transformational technologies, creating a more efficient, effective and adaptive industry and shaping the future of smart buildings." Among this year's winners were the following Yardi clients:

QuadReal Property Group won the Most Intelligent Portfolio, Office award, in recognition of their "smart, connected, high performance intelligent building concepts."

In recognition of their "extraordinary level of automation, technology and innovation to their business processes," The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies won the Best Use of Automation, Retail Real Estate, JLL won the Best Use of Automation, Commercial Services and Invesco won the Best Use of Automation, Investment Management.

Ilan Zachar, Senior Vice President & CTO, Carr Properties won the Realcomm Julie Devine Digital Impact Award that acknowledges "those individuals who saw things ahead of their associates, had the courage to leave the mainstream and the tenacity to keep standing up after many failed attempts." Zachar directs all corporate technology, strategy, and standards for Carr Properties.

"Yardi is impressed with the extraordinary achievements of the companies and standout individuals who are shaping the future of the industry through transformational technology. We applaud all the award winners and look forward to what we can achieve together as an industry moving forward," said Rob Teel, senior vice president of global solutions for Yardi. Teel was a recipient of the 2020 Julie Devine Impact Award.

