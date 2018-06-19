Yardi Clients Receive Realcomm Digie Awards for Tech Innovation

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )

Morguard, CBRE, QuadReal Property Group, Link REIT and BNY Mellon Real Estate Fund Services received Realcomm Digie Awards for best use of automation.

Semiconductor manufacturer TowerJazz received an IBCon Digie Award for most intelligent building project for completing a heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment upgrade that included solutions from the Yardi® Smart Energy Suite.

"Yardi is delighted to see innovative companies gain the recognition they deserve for setting new standards of excellence in technology, and often using our solutions to do so," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi.

Digies-short for Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation Awards-recognize real estate companies, projects, technologies and people that impact the industry with intelligent applications of technology automation and innovation. Separate award categories for Realcomm and IBcon reflect the difference between automating business processes and creating intelligent building systems.

About Realcomm

Realcomm Conference Group LLC is a worldwide research and event company at the intersection of technology, innovation and real estate operations. Through its annual conferences, webinars, workshops, CIO Forums and other strategic services, Realcomm provides networking and collaboration opportunities, while educating industry professionals about the latest business solutions and technologies to improve commercial real estate development, leasing, management and operations. For more information, visit realcomm.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi