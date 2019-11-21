Yardi Collaborates With University of Texas to Advance Sustainability

SANTA BARBARA, California, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A gift from Yardi® will support research efforts coordinated by the Energy Institute at The University of Texas at Austin to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the built real estate environment.

The Energy Institute (EI) facilitates interdisciplinary research and engagement to transform the future of energy worldwide. EI, which includes more than 300 researchers and 30-plus research centers, provides a gateway for UT initiatives designed to enable a globally sustainable energy transition.

"We deeply appreciate the support from Yardi, which helps us accelerate our focus on fueling a sustainable energy transition. A key element of this is energy use and emissions mitigation in the built environment, where global demand is growing for better technology and tools to support efficiency in building design, construction and operations," said Dr. Varun Rai, director of the Energy Institute. "Yardi's gift enables us to support interdisciplinary research in this area at various school, departments and research units across UT."

"The real estate industry is the fourth largest source of emissions in the U.S. The average commercial building wastes an estimated 30% of its energy consumption. There are tremendous opportunities to help occupants, owners, investors and communities benefit from improved energy efficiency," said Akshai Rao, vice president of procure to pay and energy for Yardi and a UT Austin alumnus. "UT is a leader in research that is generating breakthroughs across the spectrum of energy issues, and Yardi is pleased to support these efforts through the Energy Institute."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. Learn how property managers use the Yardi Pulse® Suite to optimize building energy performance and promote sustainability. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About the Energy Institute

