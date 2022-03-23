Yardi EHR Care Stream and Assessments App Now Includes Enhanced Workflows

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yardi® EHR Care Stream app has released enhancements including a simplified task workflow, built to help staff streamline daily responsibilities and deliver better care. In addition, Care Stream has expanded its compatibility to include all Windows 10 devices.

Care Stream now features a simplified task summary view, which displays upcoming tasks using pre-configured icons. Care staff will see a resident photo, an icon related to the task and a color-coded icon representing the level of assistance needed. In addition to viewing their entire task list, caregivers can use the new icons to filter by individual task. The remodeled workflow offers an efficient way to view responsibilities and execute point-of-care charting, especially for staff with vision impairments or non-English speakers.

Care Stream also expanded its Windows 10 compatibility to include laptops and tablets. The expansion allows Windows 10 users to download the Care Stream mobile app directly to their laptop or tablet, rather than utilizing the desktop version.

Additionally, the Yardi EHR Assessments app added new functionality. Staff members can now perform a co-occupant assessment, in addition to a standard prospect assessment, directly in the app. This allows staff to bundle assessments for a prospect and their co-occupant, such as a spouse, to streamline the move-in process.

"The enhancements in Care Stream and EHR Assessments provide new ways for staff to serve residents," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "With Care Stream, having a simplified task view means caregivers don't need to dig for information, and residents receive faster care as a result. Having extended compatibility with Windows 10 is beneficial because more teams can utilize the app, depending which devices they have access to. In EHR Assessments, the new functionality helps staff expedite the prospect to resident journey."

