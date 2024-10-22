Yardi EHR Releases Care Enhancing Interface with SafelyYou

Leading EHR solution connects to ambient AI care platform, delivering unprecedented data

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® EHR officially integrates with SafelyYou®, the leader in empowering safer, more person-centered care across senior living, through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware, and remote expert clinicians. With accurate and complete resident data readily available, communities can optimize care planning, improve resident outcomes, and maximize margin.

With the interface, Yardi EHR clients will benefit from SafelyYou's critical care insights, including staff time spent in-room, time spent on direct care vs. indirect care, and resident time spent alone. This data is combined with other important care information in Yardi EHR, creating a more robust picture of resident health.

SafelyYou offers this data through SafelyYou Clarity™, senior living's first and only choice for automatic, accurate care measurement without wearables.

"The interface between Yardi EHR and SafelyYou is a step forward in improving resident safety and enabling value-based care models," shared Fil Southerland, director of health care solutions at Yardi. "We're proud of this partnership and aim to continuously evolve how we help clients improve resident outcomes." Learn more about Yardi EHR, a fully integrated electronic health record solution designed for senior living. To get more information on SafelyYou, visit the SafelyYou website.

About SafelyYou

Originating in 2015 as the doctoral research of CEO George Netscher — and inspired by his own family's experience with Alzheimer's disease — SafelyYou was spun out of UC Berkeley's Artificial Intelligence Research Lab, one of the top five AI research groups in the world. The company's passionate mission is to empower safer, more person-centered care across senior living through world-leading AI, industry-changing hardware and remote expert clinicians. To learn more, visit safely-you.com.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi