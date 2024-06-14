Yardi Enhances Rent Payment Flexibility Through New Partnerships

New Yardi partnerships make it easy for property managers to offer personalized rent payment options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading property management software provider Yardi® has announced strategic partnerships with two flexible rent payment vendors, Best Egg and Flex. Through this integration, Yardi clients can easily provide residents with a personalized rent payment option directly through the RentCafe® resident portal.

Leading property management software provider Yardi® has announced strategic partnerships with two flexible rent payment vendors, Best Egg and Flex.

"It is now easier than ever for our clients to offer flexible rent payments to their residents," said Akshai Rao, president of residential at Yardi. "These partnerships will simplify the collection process for our clients and help them create exceptional, personalized resident experiences. We are excited to make the rent payment process more convenient and the customer experience even better."

This announcement coincides with financial flexibility increasingly becoming a standard option for many consumers, encouraging the multifamily sector to adapt.

"We're excited to partner with Yardi to bring flexible rent payments to their clients. This integration allows renters to pay on their terms and build credit while simplifying rent collection for property managers. As the pioneer in flexible rent solutions, Best Egg Flexible Rent offers a seamless experience with transparent flat pricing, benefiting both renters and property managers without additional operational demands," said David Sullivan, general manager of Best Egg Flexible Rent.

These new partnerships will save Yardi clients time by facilitating faster payments and mitigating nonpayment. Additionally, Yardi will handle setup and rollout for clients, making implementation effortless.

"Our partnership with Yardi signifies a transformative leap forward for the rental industry," said Shragie Lichtenstein, CEO and co-founder at Flex. "By embedding Flex directly into RentCafe, we are setting a new standard for rental payment flexibility. This integration enables us to provide residents with a convenient payment option while empowering property managers with more efficient and reliable on-time rent collection. We are proud to collaborate with Yardi to revolutionize how rent is managed and enhance the living experience for millions of residents nationwide."

Yardi has revealed additional plans to expand its offerings through its resident portal. For more information on how this could benefit your multifamily organization, contact a Yardi representative.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Best Egg

Best Egg is the leading financial confidence platform that provides flexible solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial lives. Best Egg supports customers through a growing suite of personal loans, credit cards, flexible rent, and financial health tools. Leveraging real-time customer insights and data engineering, Best Egg gives more people access to the resources they need to be money confident. For more information, visit www.bestegg.com.

About Flex

Flex is a leading financial wellness company that allows residents to split their rent and build their credit. Trusted by over 1,600 property management companies and offered in more than 6 million units nationwide, Flex has paid more than $8.3 billion in on-time rent. By integrating seamlessly with major property management systems, Flex offers a simple solution that supports operational efficiency and creates a superior resident experience. Learn more about Flex at www.getflex.com/partners.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2439020/Yardi.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/4763138/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi