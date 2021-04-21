Yardi Enhances Senior Living Care Stream App

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® EHR Care Stream app, which enables point-of-care charting and related administrative tasks on mobile devices, has been updated to help nurses and other care staff in senior living communities easily and efficiently maintain resident records.

The upgrade adds order resolution functionality to the Yardi EHR Care Stream. Previously, users had to log in to Yardi EHR to perform order resolutions before charting orders in the Yardi EHR Care Stream app. Yardi EHR is an electronic health record system fully integrated into the Yardi® Senior Living Suite.

"This faster, more efficient process for order resolution helps all senior care nurses and especially those who work in multiple communities or remotely. They can spend less time on record-keeping and direct more of their energies to their pressing care responsibilities," said Ray Elliott, Vice President of senior living for Yardi®.

See how Yardi EHR and the rest of the Yardi Senior Living Suite comprise a comprehensive technology platform for senior living management.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi