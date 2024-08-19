Yardi Explains How Revenue IQ Apartment Unit Pricing Works

Aug 19, 2024

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been some misconceptions and inaccurate claims made about how Yardi's Revenue IQ revenue management software (formerly RENTmaximizer) suggests rent prices to apartment community managers. To help demystify Revenue IQ apartment unit pricing, Yardi has published the logic used to recommend price changes, which is available here.

Simply stated, Revenue IQ pricing recommendations are based on supply and demand, as measured by an apartment community's own property data and publicly available housing market information – but never confidential competitor pricing data. There has never been and will never be any collusive algorithm or attempts to fix prices. Revenue IQ simply analyzes the factors that property managers have traditionally analyzed, but does so more accurately and more efficiently, which helps save time and leads to smarter decisions.

We want everyone to have the facts, not misconceptions or inaccurate information, about the Revenue IQ apartment unit pricing process.

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

