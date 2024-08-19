Yardi Explains How Revenue IQ Apartment Unit Pricing Works

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There have been some misconceptions and inaccurate claims made about how Yardi's Revenue IQ revenue management software (formerly RENTmaximizer) suggests rent prices to apartment community managers. To help demystify Revenue IQ apartment unit pricing, Yardi has published the logic used to recommend price changes, which is available here.

Simply stated, Revenue IQ pricing recommendations are based on supply and demand, as measured by an apartment community's own property data and publicly available housing market information – but never confidential competitor pricing data. There has never been and will never be any collusive algorithm or attempts to fix prices. Revenue IQ simply analyzes the factors that property managers have traditionally analyzed, but does so more accurately and more efficiently, which helps save time and leads to smarter decisions.

We want everyone to have the facts, not misconceptions or inaccurate information, about the Revenue IQ apartment unit pricing process.

