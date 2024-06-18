Yardi Introduces New Resident Services Bundle, Streamlines Move-Ins with Checklist

New bundle simplifies move-ins by enabling residents to sign up for essential services directly from the RentCafe resident portal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi®, a leading provider in AI-powered real estate software, today announced a new resident services bundle to help property managers enhance the resident experience. The bundle, named Resident Services by ResidentShield®, enables residents to sign up for essential services directly through their RentCafe® resident portal using a built-in checklist that guides renters through the move-in process. Through this initiative, residents will only have to use one app to activate essential services after moving in.

"Our mission has always been to help our clients provide exceptional resident experiences and the move-in process plays an important role in delivering that experience," said Akshai Rao, president of residential at Yardi. "Resident Services by ResidentShield will streamline one of the key touchpoints in the resident journey, making the move-in process effortless for leasing agents and residents."

Yardi has also announced plans to launch a resident rewards program that includes free rent reporting from a partnership with IDIQ. This initiative will help residents build credit from on-time payments and is at no additional cost to property managers and operators. The program is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

"We are excited to bring real-time rent payment reporting to millions of renters with a partner like Yardi. This is a benefit that can have a meaningful impact on a resident's financial life," said Scott Hermann, IDIQ CEO. Nikki Boehle, SVP of the multifamily channel, emphasized the increasing desire to build credit responsibly and improve credit scores. "This partnership facilitates residents achieving that goal by simply paying rent each month."

Through the resident services bundle, Yardi clients can enable the following in the RentCafe resident portal:

Simple security deposit alternative

Comprehensive renters insurance

Flexible rent payments

High-speed Wi-Fi connection

Fair and fixed power plans

Complimentary rent reporting

For more information on how our resident services bundle can help your multifamily organization, get in touch with a Yardi representative.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About IDIQ®

IDIQ, a financial intelligence company, is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in financial and identity protection. With the flagship IdentityIQ® brand, the company delivers real-time alerts and credit report information to not only protect but also educate consumers and businesses. The IDIQ family of brands also includes MyScoreIQ® for financial health and protection; Resident-Link® technology for on-time rental payment reporting to help build consumer credit scores; Credit & Debt®, a credit and debt education-based membership platform; CreditBuilderIQ℠ for DIY credit-building innovative tools, and IDIQ® Pre-Paid Legal Services℠, a leading provider of voluntary employee benefits. For more information, visit www.IDIQ.com.

