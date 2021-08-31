Yardi Introduces REACH by RentCafe
Aug 31, 2021, 08:00 ET
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi announced today the launch of REACH by RentCafe®, a comprehensive digital marketing agency for multifamily property management. The agency helps clients reach more renters, improve marketing success and reduce unproductive spend through expert creative, search marketing and strategy analysis.
REACH offers corporate and property website development as well as custom design assets ranging from logos to email templates. Search marketing services include SEO, PPC, social media management and reputation management. Marketing analytics provide instant campaign and website performance data.
"At REACH, marketing performance is our passion. From creating winning websites to delivering an unmissable search strategy, our digital marketing agency helps brands achieve their marketing potential," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing and REACH at Yardi.
Several of these offerings were previously available to clients using RENTCafé Reach for search marketing. In response to the success of that program and ongoing demand, Yardi made the decision to rebrand and expand to provide a full-service marketing agency experience for its customers.
"We're excited to offer white-glove service to property management businesses that want to stand out in today's competitive online marketplace," said Catriona Orosco, director of REACH. "Enjoy premium, personalized attention from our team of creative designers, search marketing professionals and digital marketing consultants. As your marketing agency, we partner with you in ongoing conversations about your strategy — including campaign analysis and performance auditing — to drive the strongest results for your portfolio."
The agency is both a Google Premier Partner and Yext Certified Partner. REACH digital marketing services are available independently or packaged for a comprehensive approach.
Ready to bring your marketing vision to life? Visit reachbyrentcafe.com to get started.
About REACH by RentCafe
Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® certified experts are ready to help you create a winning web presence that drives conversions with complete transparency. Our services include website development, SEO, PPC, social media, reputation management and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe.com
About Yardi
Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.
