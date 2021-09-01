Yardi Joins Senior Housing News in Honoring 2021 Changemakers

The Changemakers class included senior living experts such as Les Strech of Thrive Senior Living, Ben Burke of Anthology Senior Living, Fee Stubblefield of The Springs Living and Adam Kaplan of Solera Senior Living. These visionaries were honored for their ability to meet challenges with forward-thinking actions. Their insights were then captured through in-depth interviews with SHN.

To mark the end of the series, SHN has published an ebook with bonus excerpts from the interviews. The ebook showcases previously unshared stories and fresh pieces of advice.

"These Changemakers are leaders who have pushed through unforeseen challenges and dedicated themselves to transforming their communities," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "We're proud to sponsor the series and join Senior Housing News in recognizing each leader. The ebook is a resource for all senior living professionals to utilize — we hope readers find inspiration to apply strategic change in their own organizations."

Visit Senior Housing News to read the interviews and download the ebook. To learn about how Yardi supports senior living, explore the Senior Living Suite.

