Yardi Launches Integrated Skilled Nursing Solution

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nursing home staff can now streamline charting and automate assessments with Yardi® Skilled Nursing. The solution strengthens the long-term and post-acute care capabilities of the Yardi® Senior Living Suite, further expanding the platform's support for the entire care continuum.

Nurses aim to provide the highest quality of care for residents, but paper records and documentation can take time away from the bedside. To participate in Medicaid and Medicare programs, staff must also regularly complete and submit a minimum data set (MDS) for each resident. These lengthy forms track compliance with regulations and accordance with care plans.

Yardi EHR saves nurses time by connecting the MDS to the point of care. Nurses can chart services on any mobile device, and all data flows automatically into the MDS. Staff can quickly verify the prepopulated fields, collaborate on the assessment and package everything for submission. Yardi EHR will then check the MDS for errors to prevent delays and rejections.

"We're always focused on improving the care experience, both for our clients and for their residents," said Fil Southerland, director of health care solutions for Yardi®. "With Yardi EHR, nursing home staff can easily complete the MDS while maximizing the time spent with residents."

The Yardi Senior Living Suite now offers a single connected solution for providers with diversified portfolios. Yardi EHR works seamlessly alongside Yardi® eMAR and Yardi® At Home Care to enhance care workflows, while accounting integration with Yardi® Voyager simplifies Medicaid claims management.

"Yardi has steadily grown its senior living solutions to help clients run their whole operation from one platform," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living for Yardi. "Yardi EHR reinforces that commitment. From assisted living to home care to now skilled nursing, our clients can efficiently manage all the essential services they provide."

Learn more about Yardi EHR and its integrated approach to long-term and post-acute care.

