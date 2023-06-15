Yardi Launches Online Housing Registry for Nova Scotian Wildfire Evacuees

Nova Scotia residents displaced by the devastating wildfires can use Point2Homes.com to find temporary accommodations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The massive wildfires spreading across Canada this year have ravaged 3.3 million hectares of land and displaced over 120,000 people. With many Nova Scotians forced out of their homes, Yardi® added a new feature to their rental listings portal, Point2, to help displaced residents find shelter.

To locate these properties, evacuees can use the filter 'NS Wildfire Relief Rentals' and find all the homes that were made available as temporary shelters. Posting a listing on Point2homes.com is free and housing providers are encouraged to add as many of these emergency properties as possible. With this addition, Yardi aims to connect evacuees with those who can offer a safe and secure place during challenging times.

"As a company that is committed to using technology to positively impact our communities, Yardi is proud to collaborate with the Province of Nova Scotia to aid those affected by the wildfires," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

To learn more about how you can offer or seek shelter visit Point2homes.com/NS-WildfireRelief.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 8,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Point2

Point2 is a real estate search portal and leading provider of real estate marketing solutions. It incorporates homes for sale and for rent, as well as commercial properties in Canada, the U.S. and a variety of international locations. For more information visit Point2homes.com.

