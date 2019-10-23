Yardi Launches RENTCafé Social Housing to Expedite Applications and Compliance

SANTA BARBARA, California, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® announces the launch of RENTCafé® Social Housing, an innovative software solution for Canadian social housing providers that transforms traditionally paper-based transactions into an intuitive online workflow.

RENTCafé Social Housing makes it easier for eligible tenants to find available housing units, sign up for waiting lists and submit household information to meet social housing program requirements. Applicants can also complete and submit their forms online using a computer or mobile app.

"Our goal in developing this technology is to improve how social housing providers manage their properties and deliver units to their clients. It's an evolution of social housing that will simplify the application process for housing providers, service managers, waitlist administrators and applicants," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

Online social housing waitlisting and applications are easier to fill out, faster to process and prevent many common errors. For example, RENTCafé Social Housing proactively stops incomplete applications from being submitted by ensuring that applicants do not skip any required steps in the process.

RENTCafé Social Housing launched in February 2019 and is currently limited to organizations operating in Ontario. With the solution, housing providers have created more than 57,000 online unit listings and received more than 475,000 tenant applications. New functionalities are scheduled to be released in 2020 and will add even more beneficial services.

To learn more about RENTCafé Social Housing, contact Yardi at 888.569.2734 or visit yardi.com to sign up for a demonstration.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi