Yardi Leads Artificial Intelligence Panel at NAA Apartmentalize 2018

Yardi® will be joined by experts from Bozzuto Management Company, Bridge Property Management and Berkshire Communities for a panel on artificial intelligence (AI) at Apartmentalize Powered by NAA in San Diego. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 14, from 10-11 a.m. It will examine the impact of AI on multifamily business intelligence technologies and practices. Attendees will:

The Age of AI: Business Intelligence Today and Tomorrow

Determine which measures are most important and how technology can track that data

Learn how to analyze and act on those measures to create a successful business strategy

Preview what is coming for multifamily with advancements in AI and prescriptive analytics

The panel discussion will be moderated by Dharmendra Sawh, industry principal of Yardi® Elevate at Yardi. "Business intelligence tools deliver analytics to provide foresight, improve business decisions and increase your competitive edge," said Sawh. "But soon, your software could be making those decisions for you. Our panel of data experts will share how tracking the right measures now can help future-proof your analytics in anticipation of AI."

Panelists include Michael Barry, vice president of data analytics at Bozzuto Management Company; Tim Reardon, chief operating officer at Bridge Property Management; and Dawn Wise, national financial analyst at Berkshire Communities.

Apartmentalize, NAA's annual educational conference, takes place June 13-16 at the San Diego Convention Center and is the premier source for educating professionals of all job functions within the rental housing industry.

Yardi is participating in two additional educational sessions during the conference:

