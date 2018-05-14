Yardi Matrix Offers New Submarkets Feature

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )

Covering approximately 3,300 multifamily submarkets across the U.S., Yardi Matrix SubmarketPoint reports provide data on rental and development activity, sales transactions and other submarket fundamentals.

Yardi Matrix SubmarketPoint reports are updated monthly. Users can also opt to include all available reports when generating a MarketPoint report for a specific metro. These new features are available at no additional cost for current Yardi Matrix clients.

"This product enhancement further demonstrates our commitment to providing the industry's best data," said Jeff Adler, vice president of Yardi Matrix. "Our clients will realize tremendous value with these reports."

Yardi Matrix offers the industry's most comprehensive market intelligence tool for investment professionals, equity investors, lenders and property managers who underwrite and manage investments in commercial real estate. Yardi Matrix covers multifamily, industrial, office and self storage property types. Email matrix@yardi.com, call 480-663-1149 or visit yardimatrix.com to learn more.

