Yardi Matrix Releases First Quarterly Student Housing Report

Yardi Matrix Student Housing covers key metrics including pre-lease occupancy, rent by bedroom and by unit, transaction activity, the new supply pipeline, the shadow market, ownership and property management contact information, university profiles and more. The first edition looks closely at pandemic impacts on the sector.

"Despite de-densified dorms and a desire for students to return to campus, the purpose-built student housing industry is beginning to feel the effects of the pandemic," states the report. According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, overall postsecondary enrollment was down 3.3% in fall 2020, and the primary driver of this decline was undergraduate enrollment, which dropped 4.4%.

Pre-leasing for Fall 2021 is off to a slower start than normal as students and parents hedge their uncertainty about vaccine availability, household finances and other factors. The fall 2020 pre-leasing period ended in September at 88.7%, a 5.5% decline year-over-year.

The student housing data set includes over 2,000 universities and colleges nationwide, including the top 200 investment grade universities across all major collegiate conferences. Known as the "Yardi 200," it includes all Power 5 conferences as well as Carnegie R1 and R2 universities.

