Yardi Named Again to Prestigious Forbes Cloud 100 List

SANTA BARBARA, California, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global real estate technology provider Yardi has been named for the fourth time to the Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. Yardi landed at #30 on the list for 2019.

Published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, the list will appear in the Sept. 2019 issue of Forbes magazine and is available at forbes.com/cloud100.

"We're honored that Forbes recognized us again this year for our industry-leading cloud solutions," said Jay Shobe, vice president of cloud services at Yardi. "To continue to rank among these prestigious companies reflects the efforts of our employees and the tremendous support of our clients worldwide."

The evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), people and culture (15%). The Forbes Cloud 100 judge panel weighed the factors to select, score and rank the winners. With that data, the judge panel, which includes major public cloud company CEOs, was then responsible for selecting and ranking the top 100 companies globally.

"The private cloud ecosystem has matured, making the competition to land one of the coveted spots on the Forbes Cloud 100 list steeper than ever," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "In fact, the average valuation of a company on our inaugural list just four years ago was $1 billion, while the average valuation on this year's list spiked to $1.7 billion. These founders represent the absolute best in cloud computing today, and they will most certainly follow in the footsteps of our esteemed Forbes Cloud 100 alumni."

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of the Forbes Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Forbes Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

Award winners were first announced Tuesday night at a gala awards dinner in San Francisco.

About Forbes

The defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most-influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 120 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit: forbes.com/forbes-media/.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

