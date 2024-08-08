Yardi Named to the Prestigious 2024 Forbes Cloud 100 List

Recognized for the ninth consecutive year among top-tier private companies leading the way in cloud technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has been named to the 2024 Forbes Cloud 100, the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. Yardi was a member of the inaugural Cloud 100 in 2016 and was No. 36 this year.

"We're honored that Yardi continues to rank among the top private cloud companies worldwide," said Joel Loewen, vice president of cloud services at Yardi. "Since the inaugural list, this inclusion has reflected the continual efforts of our employees to create innovative and impactful solutions for our customers. We take pride in being one of the oldest companies on this prestigious list as well as one of the few that has no external capital."

For the ninth straight year, the Cloud 100 reviewed submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across several factors, including: market leadership, operating metrics and people and culture.

"For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security," said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPO's."

"Across nine years of data, we have yet to see as competitive of a cohort as the 2024 Cloud 100. The list value reached $820 billion this year, the highest list value in Cloud 100 history," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners.

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 is published online at forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio).

About Forbes

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. For over 15 years, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom. Salesforce Ventures leverages our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has a $5BN portfolio of 300+ companies in more than 25 countries, and has offices worldwide, including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com.

