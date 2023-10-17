Yardi Offers Online Vendor Monitoring Platform in Canada

VendorShield mitigates risk by automating vendor enrollment and compliance processes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Property owners and managers in Canada can now monitor their vendors more efficiently throughout the year with VendorShield®, a comprehensive vendor management platform from Yardi®. 

VendorShield has a long track record of facilitating safe communities for tenants and staff in the United States. This secure system has been modified to enable Yardi clients in Canada to enter their vendor criteria into the platform and leverage Yardi's robust data sourcing to collect, verify and audit vendor insurance data. By reducing manual vendor management tasks, staff members can devote more time to client services and other core responsibilities.

This solution is built into the VendorCafe® vendor management and Yardi Voyager® property management and accounting workflows to provide access to real-time vendor data. These analytics are intended to help Canadian real estate businesses identify strategies for managing higher-risk vendors.

"Procurement is an essential part of running a successful property and with online vendor management tools like VendorShield, the Canadian real estate market can add another layer of efficiency, transparency and security to its operations," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager of Yardi Canada Ltd.

Learn more about the benefits of VendorShield for Canadian property management companies.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

