Yardi partners with Nova Credit to accelerate verifications

Eligibility Compass integration streamlines verifications and reduces processing time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® has integrated Nova Credit's Eligibility Compass into its Yardi Verification Services solution for affordable housing and public housing agencies.

Yardi Verification Services is an automated platform that retrieves verified income and asset data for households seeking to qualify for affordable housing.

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By incorporating Nova Credit, Yardi enhances its ability to verify income and assets accurately without relying on paper forms. This improvement is possible through Nova Credit's extensive payroll and banking data network.

"Our affordable housing clients work hard to house families quickly while managing strict program requirements and compliance challenges. Integrating Eligibility Compass into our platform gives providers a powerful new way to verify even the most challenging affordable housing certifications," said Chris Voss, vice president at Yardi.

Previously, many affordable housing providers spent weeks or even months verifying household income and assets. Manual processes delayed move-ins, increased vacancy days and burdened staff with paperwork. With Nova Credit's Eligibility Compass integration, Yardi Verification Services automates the process and users typically complete it within minutes.

Early results from operators using the system show up to a 3.5x improvement in end-to-end verification completion rates, helping teams process applications faster and move families into housing sooner.

"Affordable housing providers face a unique challenge: moving quickly while ensuring every certification meets strict program requirements," said Akaash Gupta, head of affordable housing at Nova Credit. "Through our integration with Yardi, we're helping providers automate income and asset verification using bank-transaction backed data, reducing manual review while giving teams greater confidence in the certification process."

The partnership will be formally announced at the Yardi Forum, a two-day affordable housing and PHA training event which begins March 18, 2026, in Boston.

Yardi clients can call (800) 866-1144 or email [email protected] to schedule a demonstration. Organizations can also visit yardi.com/affordable-housing or novacredit.com/eligibility-compass to learn more.

About Nova Credit

Nova Credit is a credit infrastructure and analytics company that helps businesses grow by harnessing alternative credit data. Leveraging unique data infrastructure, industry-leading analytics, and FCRA compliance, Nova Credit transforms fragmented consumer financial data into actionable risk insights. Their suite of solutions — including cash flow underwriting, Income verification, income and asset verification, and cross border credit— helps organizations expand user coverage, increase conversion, and make smarter credit decisions. Nova Credit supports over 7,000 businesses, including PayPal, HSBC, SoFi, Scotiabank, and Yardi.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

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SOURCE Yardi