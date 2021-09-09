Yardi Pulse Implementation at 200 Park Ave Named AEE Energy Project of the Year

The size and scope of the project made HVAC optimization a challenge, especially balancing energy efficiency while maintaining occupant comfort. Throughout the collaboration, Yardi, Tishman Speyer and Irvine Company used a holistic, multi-phase approach to roll out the Yardi Pulse platform and drive results.

In 2019, Yardi engineers analyzed detailed data and implemented the first phase of the project, a fault detection module to identify issues with the HVAC system. Pulse® Fault Detection provided the dynamic trend reports and analytics necessary for building engineers to investigate the cause and impact of a fault. The second phase focused on improving the air handlers and chiller plants with intelligent load-based algorithms that optimize building automation system setpoints in real time.

Energy use savings after the first year were equal to over 2.5M kWhs and over 13,000 MLbs of steam. The parties are excited to continue making progress with 200 Park Ave throughout the remainder of the project cycle.

The Yardi Pulse Suite has a range of products to help organizations of all sizes meet their energy and sustainability goals.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

http://yardi.com

