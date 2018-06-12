Yardi Screening Platform Now Includes Nova Credit's International Credit Reports

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Access to international credit reports is not only beneficial for property managers but can also help applicants who have recently moved to the U.S. Benefits for managers include the ability to manage risk and more accurately assess prospective residents. Applicants receive an accurate screening process that reflects their credit history.

Additionally, access to international credit reports can reduce the need for high conditional security deposits, which can be prohibitive for prospective renters. For applicants with strong credit in another country, security deposits could be kept at normal rates when Nova Credit data is included in the screening process.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Yardi and scale our offering to the multifamily industry with credit reports from around the world," said Laura Kreitler, head of real estate partnerships at Nova Credit. "Lack of a domestic credit history often results in immigrant applicants being unjustifiably rejected. Nova Credit’s integration with Yardi lets U.S. property managers and landlords acquire international tenants more seamlessly through accessing foreign credit data. This allows property managers to reduce tenant default risk and operational costs—while increasing occupancy rates and treating the millions of U.S. immigrants more equally.”

“Yardi is continually seeking to enhance ScreeningWorks Pro, part of our single connected solution for multifamily managers, to meet the evolving needs of our clients. We’re thrilled to include seamless access to worldwide credit data through Nova Credit, the market leader in cross-border credit reporting, and provide a competitive advantage to property managers and their international applicants,” said Patrick Hennessey, vice president of resident screening for Yardi.

About Nova Credit

Lack of a U.S. credit history keeps millions of immigrants in the United States from realizing their dreams. San Francisco-based Nova Credit provides a solution that enables immigrants to share their credit history from their home country with property managers, financial service providers and others, unlocking new consumers for domestic businesses, and new futures for immigrants. For more information, visit novacredit.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

