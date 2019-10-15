Yardi Simplifies Medicaid Billing for Senior Living Providers

With Claims Manager, senior living providers can easily navigate the complexities of Medicaid reimbursement. A federal program with implementations that vary by state, Medicaid has requirements that can be difficult and time-consuming to process. This effect is magnified for providers with communities in multiple states. Claims Manager eases the burden by creating a centralized record of all Medicaid residents and providing state-specific claim templates.

Claims Manager allows staff to:

Manage all Medicaid claims in one secure place

Perform submission pre-checks to catch errors early

Track a resident's leave of absence history for correct billing

Submit claims electronically without the need for a clearinghouse

Monitor claim statuses with notifications of progress

Keep full resident records for review or audit purposes

Claims Manager is built into Yardi Voyager® Senior Housing, a comprehensive property management and financial accounting system.

"Claims Manager is a welcome extension of the electronic Medicaid management that Voyager Senior Housing already provides to our clients," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The end-to-end integration, from real-time service charges to payment reconciliation, means that staff can process claims faster and increase accuracy."

Learn more about the Yardi Senior Living Suite and its single connected solution for senior living management.

