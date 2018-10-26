Yardi Sponsor and Exhibitor at Inaugural PropTech Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, October 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global real estate software provider will showcase its SaaS solutions and mobile applications to support real estate operations

Yardi®, a leading provider of real estate software technology, is a sponsor of PropTech Middle East 2018, taking place at Sofitel Dubai, The Palm Resort & Spa on 29-30 October 2018.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



PropTech Middle East aims to become the region's leading venue for real estate professionals to share knowledge, explore current trends, technologies, opportunities and industry challenges.

"We are very excited to support the inaugural gathering of PropTech Middle East," said Neal Gemassmer, vice president of international for Yardi. "We are especially looking forward to immersing ourselves in the regional technology discussion and exploring how the digital transformation of real estate operations is evolving in the Middle East."

At the event, Yardi will showcase its fully connected solution for the entire real estate lifecycle and discuss its positive impact on daily operations and portfolio bottom lines. Read about the success of real estate organisations in the Middle East using Yardi solutions.

Said Haider, regional director for Yardi Middle East, will take part in a panel discussion about technology's impact on property management and leasing on the second day of the summit at 10:40 a.m.

About PropTech Middle East

PropTech Middle East 2018 is an invitation-only event that provides two days of networking, over 40 international and regional speakers, an unrivalled agenda and the opportunity to leverage the latest digital strategies, technologies and analytics. To learn more, visit proptechdubai.com.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.com/ae.

