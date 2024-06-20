Yardi Sponsors Annual Changemakers Series For Sixth Consecutive Year

2024 series by Senior Housing News spotlights senior living leaders

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As sponsor for the sixth consecutive year, Yardi® joins Senior Housing News (SHN) in presenting the 2024 Changemakers series. Recognizing a selection of senior living leaders, the annual series highlights innovation, growth and positive change in the industry.

The 2024 Changemakers series celebrates a diverse group of industry visionaries. Thanks to extensive interviews, conducted by SHN, readers get a firsthand look at each honoree's story, advice and insights. Interviews will be released in batches as the series progresses.

The first batch of honorees in this year's Changemakers class includes Chris Guay of Vitality Living, Vassar Byrd of The Kendal Corporation and Justin Dickinson of Evolve Senior Living. Read the Changemakers' full interviews with SHN.

"Each year, the Changemaker honorees bring unique perspectives relevant to the senior living industry today," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "The 2024 class shares innovative strategies, success stories and valuable insights through their detailed interviews. Yardi is proud to sponsor the series for the sixth consecutive year, helping make these interviews possible."

As a leading senior living technology provider, Yardi is pleased to partner with SHN to launch the 2024 Changemakers series. Learn more about Yardi's fully integrated technology designed for the unique needs of senior living.

