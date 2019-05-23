Yardi Sponsors CALA 2019 Spring Conference and Trade Show

SANTA BARBARA, California, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi is a sponsor and exhibitor for the upcoming California Assisted Living Association (CALA) 2019 Spring Conference and Trade Show. The annual conference explores the latest in senior living emergency preparedness, workforce development, technology and dementia care. This year's event takes place June 3–5 in Monterey, Calif. More than 900 assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement community operators are expected to attend.

"Yardi is proud to continue our support of CALA by sponsoring the awards luncheon," said Ray Elliott, vice president of senior living at Yardi. "CALA and Yardi are devoted to the evolution of the industry. We help industry members discover solutions for safer, more efficient, yet customizable care for seniors. We encourage attendees to explore the networking and educational opportunities available through CALA's conference and trade show."

Attendees can visit Yardi at Booth #36 at the CALA Trade Show to learn more about Yardi's single connected solution for senior living management.

About CALA

The California Assisted Living Association (CALA) is the only association solely representing the state's Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly, which encompass Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities. For more information, visit caassistedliving.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

