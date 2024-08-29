Yardi Talks Zero ACH Rent Payment Fees at SECO 2024

The SECO 2024 National Conference takes place September 16-19 in Atlanta, Georgia

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is proud to sponsor, speak and exhibit at another premier manufactured housing industry event. Held September 16-19 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, the SECO 2024 National Conference is the ideal time for manufactured housing community operators to network, discover new technology platforms and learn how to attract prospects, convert more leads into leases, efficiently manage operations and optimize NOI.

Yardi is a Platinum Sponsor and will be at booth 39 to discuss its intuitive and powerful community management software and its elimination of ACH fees for all rent payments in the United States and Canada.

Yardi Breeze® is sponsoring SECO's Management Monday Workshop for the second year in a row. Paul Quigley, account executive for Yardi Breeze will present his session, "Sort Your Stack: Why You Should Up Your Technology Game," on September 16. He'll introduce you to tools that can help you market your communities, streamline your operations and boost efficiency for a better bottom line.

Yardi will be on hand to demo Yardi Breeze® Premier, and attendees are invited to stop by the booth or schedule an appointment to meet with a Yardi expert at the show.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi