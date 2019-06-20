Yardi to Answer Real Estate Questions at NAA's Apartmentalize 2019

Get Smart: Top Tech Trends for Better NOI will be moderated by Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi. Bonardi is joined by panelists Taylor Wiederkehr, director of innovation services at BH Management Services and Garin Hamburger, senior director of national property marketing at Pinnacle.

How to Leverage Big Data for Big Results will be moderated by Dharmendra Sawh, industry principal for Yardi Elevate. Sawh is joined by panelists Darren Wesemann, executive vice president and chief innovation officer at Berkadia, Diana Norbury, senior vice president of multifamily operations at Pillar Properties and Gino Ferro, director of sales and procurement at Bridge Property Management.

Building Resilience with Tools, Trends & Energy Strategies will be moderated by Martin Levkus, regional director at Yardi. Panelists include Deborah Cloutier, president of RE Tech Advisors and Cindy Zhu, fellow at the U.S. Department of Energy.

View the full conference schedule for more information on these sessions.

Yardi experts will be at Booth #349 throughout the conference to answer questions and demonstrate the features of innovative new products from the RENTCafé and Yardi Elevate suites. Participating attendees can enter drawings for great prizes like AirPods, Fitbits, Kindles and an Amazon Echo Dot.

But the learning doesn't stop when the event comes to a close: Yardi has created the realestatequestionsanswered.com resource to give real estate owners, managers and investors answers to their pressing real estate questions.

Don't miss the chance to connect with Yardi at Apartmentalize.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) is the leading voice for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving 170 affiliates, over 72,000 members and the 8.8 million apartment units they operate globally. For more information, visit naahq.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi