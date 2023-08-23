Yardi to Display Latest Solutions at SSA 2023 Fall

Yardi Breeze and Yardi Matrix are exhibiting at the SSA 2023 Fall Conference & Trade Show, Sept. 5-8 in Las Vegas

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Self Storage Association (SSA) is hosting its biggest event of the year Sept. 5-8 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The SSA 2023 Fall Conference & Trade Show is the ideal time for facility operators to network, discover new technology platforms and learn how to improve operations to meet shifting customer demands.

Yardi Breeze and Yardi Matrix are exhibiting at the SSA 2023 Fall Conference & Trade Show, Sept. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Jeff Bailey, regional manager for Yardi® Breeze, will be hosting a roundtable on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4:15-5:30 p.m. PDT to discuss unique tech that is transforming the self storage industry. Don't miss this chance to explore the benefits of a fully integrated accounting and facility management solution that will help simplify financial reporting, organize data and reduce mistakes.

Jeff Adler, vice president and Tyson Huebner, director for Yardi® Matrix, will speak Thursday, Sept. 7, from 3:15-4 p.m. PDT. As the nation faces a potential economic slowdown, the session will offer strategic insights on the current state, and future direction, of the self storage industry.

For self storage operators requiring more advanced financial and operational capabilities, Yardi will be introducing its latest facility management software, Yardi® Storage Manager, a powerful cloud-based platform that puts self storage operators in charge of marketing, leasing and managing a portfolio. The system ensures financials are accurate with Yardi's trusted, built-in accounting system, including advanced capabilities such as custom reporting and intercompany accounting. A suite of optional add-on modules extends the functionality of the system to include advanced marketing, stored goods protection, procurement, construction, forecasting, investment management and more.

Yardi Breeze is an Ambassador Partner sponsor of the SSA 2023 Fall Conference & Trade Show. Yardi Breeze and Yardi Matrix representatives will be available to answer questions and demo facility management software and market research solutions at Booth 213.

Attending SSA 2023 Fall? Stop by the Yardi booth or schedule an appointment to meet with a Yardi expert while at the show.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

About SSA

The Self Storage Association (SSA) is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization formed in 1975 under Section 501-c-6 of the Internal Revenue Code. For over 40 years, SSA has served as the official trade organization and voice of the U.S. and international self storage industry. Visit selfstorage.org to learn more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191497/Yardi.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/737275/Yardi_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Yardi