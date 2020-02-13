Yardi to Feature Flexible Leasing at CampusConnex Powered by NAA

SANTA BARBARA, California, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is bringing its dynamic property management innovations to CampusConnex powered by NAA, set for Feb. 18-19 in New Orleans. The annual meeting draws student housing pros together to get inspired and discover solutions to meet industry challenges. This year, Yardi will showcase RENTCafé® CRM Flex, leasing software that supports multiple lease types to simplify processes and maximize revenue.

Using RENTCafé CRM Flex, property managers can lease student housing, traditional rentals, corporate housing, short-term rentals and coliving spaces, uniting previously disparate workflows and databases in one system. Yardi experts will be on hand at booth #300 to answer questions and demo the new flexible leasing solution.

"Yardi is proud to support CampusConnex. We can't wait to give attendees a look at our new flexible leasing solution. It will change the game for community operators," said Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing for Yardi. "Let us show you how to simplify student housing management and increase your revenue."

The Yardi Student Housing Suite will also be featured at the show. This turnkey platform centralizes operational, financial, marketing and leasing management in a single database to help student housing managers excel and reduce costs.

Ready for a more flexible future? Reserve a private demo today with Yardi at CampusConnex.

About NAA

NAA (National Apartment Association) is the leading voice for the rental housing industry and as a trusted partner, valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving 153 affiliates, over 82,000 members and the more than 10 million rental housing units they operate globally. To learn more, visit naahq.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

