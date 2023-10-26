Yardi to Handle All Incoming Leads with New Bundle Offer

With this offer, Chat IQ will automatically connect customers to a dedicated Yardi specialist for assistance if it is unable to answer a question

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi® is now offering to handle all incoming leads when a client bundles RentCafe® Chat IQ with RentCafe® CRM IQ.

Chat IQ is an artificial intelligence-driven chatbot capable of answering questions instantly through chat, text, email and phone call. With this offer, Chat IQ will automatically connect customers to a dedicated Yardi specialist for assistance if it is unable to answer a question.

"Chat IQ has always offered live-agent handoffs, but we're taking it one step further and offering live agent support directly from Yardi when a client pairs Chat IQ with CRM IQ," said Richard Malpica, vice president at Yardi. "Chat IQ already responds to over 95 percent of inbound inquiries effectively, but there will still be questions that need human attention. This offer will uphold our promise of automating routines and humanizing exceptions."

Yardi stands out as one of the few multifamily technology providers that currently offer to connect customers to agents. This feature is invaluable for companies with sufficient onsite resources to manage handoffs. However, not all companies have these resources readily available. By integrating Chat IQ with CRM IQ, organizations ensure immediate answers to customer inquiries — ultimately increasing the number of quality leads — even if onsite staff are not available to answer the customer's questions.

"We want to step in for those inevitable inquiries that can't be answered automatically," Malpica adds. "This means every question gets answered, every interaction gets documented and everything can be seen from one connected system."

If the Yardi specialist does not have the answer to a question, they will contact the property, relay answers to the customer, then store the response in Chat IQ as a custom intent to answer the question going forward.

CRM IQ is a customer relationship management system that provides leasing teams with a clear view of the entire prospect and resident journey. Built to work together, Chat IQ and CRM IQ are complementary solutions that ensure seamless experiences for renters and seamless communication and management for staff.

