Yardi to Host Multi-Touch Lead Attribution Panel at NAA Apartmentalize

SANTA BARBARA, California, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yardi will host an educational session on multi-touch lead attribution at Apartmentalize Powered by NAA in San Diego this June. Esther Bonardi, vice president of marketing at Yardi, will be joined on stage by guest speakers from Greystar, WC Smith, and Monarch Investment and Management Group to discuss new strategies for lead tracking and marketing budget allocation in the digital marketplace. The presentation is scheduled for Friday, June 15, from 9 – 10 a.m.

How Did You Find Us? Tracking Today's Multi-Touch Renter Journey

Explore four different lead attribution models to more accurately assign value to lead sources

Understand the marketing significance and budget impact of multi-touch lead attribution

Discover how accuracy in attribution provides better insight into marketing ROI

"Today's renters interact with your brand in a multitude of ways before beginning the application process. Our panel of experts will share why learning which marketing sources are converting leads is more critical than ever," said Bonardi. Guest speakers include Holli Beckman, vice president of leasing and marketing at WC Smith; Israel Carunungan, senior director of national marketing at Greystar; and Mia Wentworth, marketing director at Monarch Investment and Management Group.

View session details and add to myNAA planner

Apartmentalize, NAA's annual educational conference, takes place June 13-16 at the San Diego Convention Center and is the premier source for educating professionals of all job functions within the rental housing industry.

Yardi is leading two additional educational sessions during the conference:

Find Yardi at booth #1019 in Hall E during the show. Small to mid-sized property management companies are invited to visit Yardi Breeze at booth #1823. Register for Apartmentalize today using the Yardi discount code APTYARDI18 to save $75.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) is the leading voice for the apartment housing industry. As a trusted partner, a valued connector and a powerful advocate, NAA is committed to serving 170 affiliates, over 72,000 members, and the 8.8 million apartment units they operate globally. For more information, visit naahq.org.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yardi-to-host-multi-touch-lead-attribution-panel-at-naa-apartmentalize-300648637.html

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com

